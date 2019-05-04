Buchanan Garden Festival Quick Draw Plein Air Competition

The Town of Buchanan announces Buchanan’s first, Quick Draw Plein Air Competition to be held during the 6th annual, Buchanan Garden Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2019. The Plein Air, or, outdoor painting competition is open to all artists. If you wish to participate as an artist you must preregister, applications may be found on the Town website at www.townofbuchanan.com, or, you may call the Town Hall at 540-254-1212 x 4. Registration Fee for the Plein Air Competition is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Artists in the competition have only two hours to complete their work. During this time, all registered participants will set up their supplies and paint in the historic Wilson Warehouse Gardens, or, adjacent Buchanan Town Park.

Each participant has two hours to create a unique work of art. After the paintings are completed, they will be displayed on easels under the Show Tent from 12:30pm until 3:30pm. During this time, the public will vote for their favorite piece to win the People’s Choice Award. Prizes will be awarded in the following categories; First Place – $100, People’s Choice – $50, Children’s Show – $25.

Admission to the Festival is FREE and parking is FREE. Additional activities include Garden Vendors, Arts, Crafts, Food, Music, Children's Activities and more.