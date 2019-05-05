Buchanan Garden Festival

Buchanan loves flowers. Set against the backdrop of the historic Wilson Warehouse/Community House and the James River, Buchanan invites you to celebrate the arrival of spring. Join us for a day highlighting local gardening. Enjoy music floating through the air, discover the tastes of the region as you sample wines from a local vineyard. Enjoy lunch in the garden of the historic Wilson Warehouse/Community House. Discover talents of local artists and explore what local vendors have to offer featuring Garden oriented merchandise, plants as well as crafts and antiques. Enjoy presentations by the Roanoke Master Gardeners, and get all your questions answered. Check out the sidewalk sales and art and antique shops lining Main Street.