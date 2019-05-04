Rediscover the charm of small town America during Buchanan’s 6th annual Buchanan Garden Festival on Saturday, May 4th. Activities begin at 10:00 a.m. and continue throughout the day until 4:00 p.m.

A little bit of something for everyone, Buchanan’s Garden Festival celebrates gardens, outdoor living and home improvements.

The day’s activities begin with an old fashioned May Pole dance. As the clock tower rings 10:00 a.m., students process from the historic Wilson Warehouse, down through the garden to reach the Maypole festooned with colorful flowers and streaming ribbons. As the music begins the group reenacts the traditional folk dance around the Maypole weaving colored ribbons as they dance around the Maypole.

Nestled along the bank of the James River, dozens of vendors will be set up as part of the Festival’s Show and Sale. Annuals, perennials, trees, bird houses and garden whimsies are a few of the items you may find as you explore vendors booths set up in the Lawn. Handmade crafts, local and regional artists as well as home and outdoor living vendors compliment the garden treasures you will find at the event.