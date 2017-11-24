Buchanan Merchant Christmas Open House

You and your family are invited to enjoy an old fashioned Christmas. Join us Friday and Saturday for extended hours from 5PM - 8:30 pm during the Merchant’s Christmas Open House. Enjoy carols floating on air, thousands of tiny white lights, red velvet bows and evergreens decorating Buchanan’s historic Main Street buildings. Delight in the slower pace of downtown, its beautiful window displays and the hospitality of our downtown merchants. While you are here, enjoy the light refreshments being served at many of the stores including hot mulled cider and cookies