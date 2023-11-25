Buchanan Small Business Saturday

× Expand Town of Buchanan Shop Small & Local during Buchanan's Small Business Saturday with a Christmas Market, locally owned shops, Carriage Rides, a Tree Lighting and more.

Make memories with your family on Small Business Saturday in Buchanan, VA. Come early to explore the Buchanan Community Christmas Market 9am-3pm. Shop small & local as you discover the goods and services being offered at our locally owned businesses from one end of town to the other. Stay late to enjoy an evening of family-oriented fun. Enjoy a Carriage Ride around the block with rides being offered from 5:30 pm - 8:30pm. Gather with family & friends at the Town Hall to sing carols and join in the countdown to light the Town Christmas Tree at 7pm. Bring your cameras and smart phones to take selfies. Stay late to enjoy a Classic Holiday Movie at the Buchanan Theatre following the Tree Lighting.