Buchanan Small Business Saturday

Escape the crowds at the mall when you discover Buchanan's Small Business Saturday. Buchanan invites you to introduce your family to small town America as you shop, stroll and dine along Buchanan's historic Main Street.

Did you know that you can make a difference when you shop this year? Statistics show when you shop at locally owned businesses, 68 cents of every dollar stays in the community, while every dollar spent at a national chain, only 43 cents stays in the community. Small businesses are like snowflakes, each one is unique. As you explore Buchanan from one end of Town to the other, you will discover a wealth of goods and services including; John Deere, Stihl and other Garden and Farm needs, an old fashioned Hardware Store, Amish made furniture, Primitives, Home Decor, Textiles, Oriental Carpets, Antiques & Collectibles, Art, Handmade Crafts, and, some great places for carry out, or, dine in. Explore our outdoor Christmas Market on Main Street next to Town Hall. From 10 am until 3:00 pm Carriage Rides are available leaving from in front of Town Hall from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm, as well as an old-fashioned Tree Lighting next to Town Hall at 7:00 pm. If you are here late, you can enjoy a holiday "classic" movie in the historic Buchanan Theatre beginning at 7:30pm as well as a Drive Thru Festival of Lights on the Town Park!