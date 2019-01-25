Buchanan Soup Night Cash Mob

Got CABIN FEVER?

Buchanan’s Soup Night Cash Mob may be just the thing to help shake off the winter doldrums.

Buchanan invites you, your family and friends to help us fill downtown with shoppers showing support for our local businesses.

A little different from the typical Cash Mob, our event features several of our downtown shops. Another twist is that each shop is featuring a sampling of soups and breads for you to enjoy while you shop. We think this is a win – win for everyone.

Enjoy a FREE sampling of soups including – Chicken Noodle Soup, Taco Soup, Potato Soup and other varieties featured throughout our downtown shops. Be sure to pick up your SOUP MAP as there are different varieties at each store, so, you are sure to find something you will like.

Not into soup but still want to help support our local businesses? An alternative is to check out Buchanan’s restaurants where you will find a wide variety of offerings at affordable prices. Be sure to check out the Witt Stop General Store, Good Times Café, the Buchanan Fountain & Grill and Hilltop Market.

To round out your evening we invite you to take advantage of the extended hours to shop or even take in a movie at the Buchanan Theatre. The featured movie is GREEN BROOK beginning at 7:30pm.

Be sure to enter for the opportunity to win free tickets to the Buchanan Theatre! For additional information contact the Buchanan Downtown Revitalization Program at (540) 254-1212 x 4.