Buchanan Tree Lighting

Gather with family and friends to discover a small town Christmas celebration in downtown Buchanan. Come early to enjoy an old fashioned Carriage Ride with rides being offered from 5:30pm through 8:30pm. Join in Carols and the Countdown to light the Town Christmas Tree next to the Buchanan Town Hall starting at 7:00 p.m. Stay late to enjoy a Holiday Classic being shown in the Buchanan Theatre following the tree lighting. Be sure to bring your cameras and smart phones to capture selfies with Santa and Mrs. Claus and other holiday memories.

