Buchanan Tree Lighting

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Buchanan. Help kick off more than a month of Holiday Celebrations beginning with the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. The evening’s activity begins with the crowd being lead in a medley of familiar carols culminating with a count down to the official lighting. Following the program, you and your family are invited to enjoy complimentary light refreshments served by Merchants in their stores along Main Street as part of this Open House Celebration. Shops will remain open until 9:00 p.m. Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Buchanan Town Hall.