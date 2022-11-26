Buchanan Tree Lighting

Mark your calendars for this quintessential Buchanan holiday tradition at 7 PM.

Join hundreds as we gather along Main Street at the Buchanan Town Hall to sing familiar Carols by candlelight leading up to the Count Down to light the Buchanan Christmas Tree.

Come Early to enjoy a Carriage Ride starting at Town Hall. Carriage Rides will be available from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm.

Following the Tree Lighting enjoy the Town's Festival of Lights on the Town Park, or, take in a movie at the Buchanan Theatre.