Buchanan Tri - Run, Ride and River Race

Experience the James River as you've never seen it before as you run, ride, and paddle your way through this epic multi-sport adventure in beautiful Botetourt County. The Buchanan Tri is a great triathlon for beginners, but is also challenging for experienced triathletes. We're now in our 8th year! Whether you are a "regular," or this will be your first time racing with us, we know you'll have a great experience. Buchanan is the gateway to lots of amazing outdoor recreation experiences, yet maintains its small-town charm.

**NEW for 2023**

We will be leading training rides on the cycling course on 8/3, 8/10, and 8/17. Meet us at Buchanan Town Park at 6pm. Follow us on Facebook for updates. You can also email us at muddysquirrelinfo@gmail.com to let us know you are interested.

No kayak, no problem. Click here if you need to rent a kayak from Twin River Outfitters. You don't even have to pick it up. It will be staged for you at the Springwood boat launch.

Click here for all the RACE DETAILS (last updated 7/23/23)

Lean more about the Upper James River Water Trail. Looking for lodging or other things to do in Botetourt County? We've got you covered!

Individuals: $70 before 5/1; $80 5/1 to 8/9; $90 after 8/9

The Swag: Participants will receive a race t-shirt (guaranteed if registered by 8/23) and post-race food. Top finishers will receive unique awards and serious braggin' rights!

Start: Buchanan Town Park, 2 p.m. We recommend you transport your kayak to the Springwood Boat Landing on your way to the park. If you rent a kayak from Twin River Outfitters, your boat will be staged at the river for you. We will have volunteers at Springwood beginning at 11:30. Packet pick-up and on-site race registration will be at the park from noon to 1:30.

Finish: Buchanan Town Park where there will be food for you and a cool finisher's medal. Please pick up your bike at Springwood ASAP after you finish. We'll have volunteers at Springwood until 30 minutes after the last racer finishes.

Note: ​The race will be held rain or shine. The paddling portion will be omitted in the unlikely event of high water (6 ft or over) making this event a duathlon (cycling leg will be lengthened by approximately 4 miles). Current river levels can be viewed here.

Refunds: We cannot offer refunds for this event, although we can work with you to transfer your registration in certain situations.

Please share your training updates and pictures with us on our Facebook page! Be sure to tag your posts #RunRideRiver.