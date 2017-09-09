Buchanan Tri - Run, Ride, River Race

Experience the James River as you've never seen it before as you run, ride, and paddle your way through this epic multi-sport adventure in beautiful Botetourt County.

Stage 1: The Run (approximately 2 miles)

Stage 2: The Bike -- Approximately 13 miles through rolling, country roads, ending at the Springwood boat landing, upstream from Buchanan.

Stage 3: The Paddle -- Approximately 5 miles down the James River from the Springwood Boat Landing to the the Buchanan Boa Landing next to Twin River Outfitter. It's a beautiful, easy paddle -- unless you are racing!

No boat? No problem. Contact Twin River Outfitters at (540)261-7334 or email at tro@canoevirginia.net to rent a boat for the day at a special race rate.

Relay Team Option -- Three members, any gender or age combination you want. One person does each stage. Register as a relay team with a team name.

Finish: Buchanan Town Park where the Pork By the James Festival will be in full swing with music and food.