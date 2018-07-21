Bud Light Downtown Dilly Dilly: Josh Turner

The summer is heating up for country music fans as Berglund Center plans to bring Josh Turner, RaeLynn, and Jordan Davis to Elmwood Park for the first-ever Bud Light Downtown Dilly Dilly.

The show’s headliner, Josh Turner, a multi-platinum Nashville recording artist, is arguably one of country music’s most recognizable hit-makers. From his 2003 platinum-selling debut Long Black Train to his most recent 2017 Billboard No. 1 release, Deep South, Turner has garnered multiple GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM nominations. Turner’s hits include “Your Man,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” “Firecracker,” “Would You Go with Me,” “All Over Me,” and “Time Is Love”.

Ticket Prices:

Advance - $37

At the Gate - $42

Reserved VIP for up to 8 people - $700

*Includes concert ticket, 2 drink tickets, 1 $10 food voucher per person plus reserved lounge seating in preferred area for up to 8 people*