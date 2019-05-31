Bud Light Up the Night Concert Series at Elmwood Park: Randy Houser

Randy Houser with opener Thompson Square finish up the series the following weekend on May 31st. Randy Houser, With an inimitable voice the New York Times describes as "wholly different, thicker and more throbbing, a caldron bubbling over," Randy Houser racked up five consecutive country radio hits and over five million singles sales after shifting record labels to Stoney Creek Records. He topped the charts with the "How Country Feels," Runnin’ Outta Moonlight," ͞"Goodnight Kiss," (also his first No. 1 as a songwriter), "We Went," and earned critical acclaim for his powerful delivery of the Top 5 smash and CMA Song of the Year-nominated "Like A Cowboy." Houser has spent the majority of 2017 in the studio consumed by his much anticipated new project while also being tapped to perform at major country music festivals

Thompson square will join Houser for an unforgettable night in Downtown Roanoke. With romantically charged #1 hits like “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not” and “If I Didn’t Have You,” multi-platinum international success, and honors as Vocal Duo of the Year from both the ACM and CMA Awards, Country duo Thompson Square admit they don’t have much left on their bucket list.