Bud Light Up the Night Concert Series at Elmwood Park: Styx

STYX band is set to kick things off on May 24th. Styx, formed in 1961 in Chicago, Illinois. In 1977 Styx released Grand Illusion, their breakout album that sold over 3 million copies propelled by singles Come Sail Away and Fooling Yourself. In 1981, Styx released Paradise Theatre which became their fourth consecutive triple-platinum album, reached #1 on the Billboard charts, and spawned five singles, including top ten hits The Best of Times and Too Much Time on My Hands. Next was 1983’s full-fledged rock opera Kilroy Was Here, which featured synthesizer and vocoder-driven Mr. Roboto and the power ballad Don’t Let It End. Styx’s 1996 tour Return to Paradise was a success, and since then have continued releasing albums and satisfying ticket holders at concerts around the world with the likes of Def Leppard, Foreigner and Boston. This show also marks the kick off to the Festival in the Park concert series.