BudBreak by the Bonfire at Hickory Hill

Description:

Celebrate Budbreak at Hickory Hill Vineyards.

Gather around the fire pit to celebrate budbreak in the vineyard. Enjoy award winning wine with great friends and music as we watch the flames dance the afternoon away.

There is no admission for this event. Wine is available for purchase by the glass or bottle for those 21 and over. You may build your own Picnic-in-a-Bag from our offering of Boar's Head® cheese and meats along with other VA made goodies or bring your own.

Local musician, Ed McNamara, has agreed to entertaining us for all of our Budbreak by the Bonfires this year!

Children welcome. No pets.

No outside alcohol, per VA ABC. Coolers and picnic baskets will be inspected.

The event and the Bonfire is dependent on the weather. (rain, wind, fire ban, temperature, etc.)