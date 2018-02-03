Buddy- The Buddy Holly Story

Now in its 27th amazing year, the "World's Most Successful Rock 'n' Roll Musical" continues to thrill audiences around the world. Viewed by more than 22 million people worldwide, Buddy opened in London's West End in 1989, and has been seen on Broadway, throughout Canada, the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Germany, Scandinavia, South Africa, the Netherlands and Singapore; winning numerous awards along the way. Buddy tells the story of Buddy Holly through his short yet spectacular career, and features the classic songs, That'll Be The Day, Not Fade Away, Oh Boy, Ritchie Valens' La Bamba, The Big Bopper's Chantilly Lace and many more! This show is just Peggy Sue-perb

Broadway Buffet: $29.50

We invite you to dine with us prior to each Broadway show and enjoy an elegant meal from our new, enhanced menu.

10% Discount is available when you purchase a buffet for all 5 shows.

Each buffet includes: Soup du Jour, fresh garden salad, appetizers, chef select entree, fresh vegetables, freshly baked dinner rolls, assorted desserts, coffee and iced tea and a cash bar including select wines.