Budweiser Summer Series | Billy Currington & Kip Moore

× Expand Courtesy Downtown Roanoke Inc.

Join us in Downtown Roanoke's Elmwood Park as we present Billy Currington & Kip Moore at the 2025 Budweiser Summer Series!

Tickets: In advance - $59 per person plus taxes and fees | Day of show - $69 plus fees

Purchase tickets here -- all general admission.

Gates Open @ 6:00 p.m. | Show starts @ 7:30 p.m. with opener Marlon Funaki

About Billy Currington

Billy Currington has spent nearly two decades topping the country charts, parlaying his rich, emotion-laden tenor and unerring song sense into some of the format’s most memorable hits. Across multiple Platinum-certified albums, the Georgia native has tallied 12 No. 1 singles, including 4X Platinum hit “People Are Crazy,” 4X Platinum

“Good Directions,” 4X Platinum “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right,” plus Double-Platinum “Do I Make You Wanna,” Platinum “We Are Tonight,” and more. Equally skilled at delivering upbeat summertime anthems as well as exploring the complexities of life and love with a poignant ballad, Currington has recently released new songs “Everything Is Changing,” “City Don’t” and “Anchor Man.” For more information and upcoming tour dates, visit www.billycurrington.com.

About Kip Moore

Hailed as “an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders” (Vice/Noisey) and “one of country’s more thoughtful artists” (Billboard), multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore has blazed his own trail and earned his place as one of music’s most beloved artists. With over 1 billion streams and 2.5 million monthly listeners, Moore has released five critically acclaimed albums and penned over a dozen chart-topping singles, including hits “Something’ ‘Bout a Truck,” “Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money,” and “More Girls Like You.” A truly remarkable performer and “one of country music’s most tireless and powerful live draws” (Rolling Stone), Moore is renowned for his signature sound playing blistering live shows in stadiums, arenas, and theaters around the globe. With the announcement of his new album Solitary Tracks, Moore is poised for a monumental year as the steadfast road-warrior gears up to bring his new songs worldwide. Visit www.kipmoore.net/home to learn more.