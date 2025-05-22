Budweiser Summer Series - Jordan Davis

× Expand Courtesy Downtown Roanoke Inc.

Join us in Downtown Roanoke's Elmwood Park as we present Jordan Davis at the 2025 season of the Budweiser Summer Series!

Award-winning, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Jordan Davis’ highly anticipated second full-length album, Bluebird Days, produced four consecutive #1s and three “song of the year” award-winning titles including the 4X Platinum-selling hit “Buy Dirt,” (CMA Awards 2023, NSAI Awards 2023) and 3X Platinum-selling “Next Thing You Know” (ACM Awards 2024). All penned by Davis, the Louisiana-born and raised star also released the chart-topping hit singles "What My World Spins Around" and "Tucson Too Late,” in addition to “Next Thing You Know” and “Buy Dirt,” earning numerous award nominations, including CMA, ACM, CMT, American Music Award, Billboard Music Award, and iHeart Award nods as well as his second Platinum-Certified album, Bluebird Days. Davis previously notched three consecutive No. 1 hits-totaling 7 #1s at Country radio - off of his Platinum-Certified debut album Home State including the Double Platinum "Singles You Up," and two Platinum-selling songs "Take It From Me" and "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot.” In 2019, Davis was awarded Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and in addition to being a 2X nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year, he was named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018. He’s appeared on Good Morning America, TODAY, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and more and is currently headlining his DAMN GOOD TIME TOUR and also served as direct support for Luke Combs on select Growin' Up And Getting Old Tour dates this year. Currently at work on his new album, Davis released “I Ain’t Sayin’,” his first single off his new upcoming project.

For more information, visit JordanDavisOfficial.com (http://jordandavisofficial.com/)

Ticket Information:

General Admission Tickets:

$69 per person in advance (plus taxes and fees) | $75 per person day of show (plus fees)

Children 6 and under are free.

ALL TICKET SALES ARE FINAL, NO REFUNDS. EVENT IS RAIN OR SHINE.

The Budweiser Summer Series is sponsored by Budweiser, 94.9 Star Country, and WDBJ7.

For important show day information, visit: www.DowntownSummerSeries.com