What’s Bugs Got to Do With It?

This is a FREE program! Learn about the creative projects that arose from a year-long collaboration between Roanoke Stormwater Utility and Roanoke Artist-in-Residence Christine Carr.

Carr will show detailed photographic images of our tiny Roanoke River residents (benthic macroinvertebrates) and discuss how the Roanoke River Project collects them to determine the quality of our waterways. You’ll also hear about the behind-the-scenes process that led to an underwater video and the world’s largest (papier-mache) hellgrammite!

Christine Carr works with photography and video to address the physical and traumatic effects of climate change-related events, as well as issues linked to litter and air pollution.

She is a recipient of the Puffin Foundation Grant, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Fellowship, and the Center for Excellence in the Arts and Humanities Grant at Iowa State University. She has exhibited in solo shows at Albion College, Texas Tech University, and the University of La Verne, and in numerous group shows throughout the United States and internationally. Her work has been published in Harper’s Magazine, Musée Magazine, and the 5th edition of Exploring Color Photography by Robert Hirsch. Since 2010, she has participated in seven artist residencies and was an Assistant Professor at both Iowa State and Hollins University.