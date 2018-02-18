Bulaggi Handbag Bingo!

She's Internaltional Boutique presents it's first-ever handbag bingo!

Enjoy a lively afternoon at Billy's Restaurant of fashion and games! We'll play 10 games of bingo- that means you have 10 chances to win a Bulaggi bag from Holland!

Menu:

Boneless chicken wings

Barbecue sliders

Build your own shrimp tacos

Fruit and cheese display

Salsa and chips

(full menu and bar is also available should you choose to purchase something additional on your own)

Tickets: $35 per person (includes 10 chances to win your own Bulaggi bag, menu above, and an exclusive look at new jewelry and handbag imports in our pop-up boutique)

Seating is limited- tickets will sell quickly! Reserve your seat today! Call 540-985-4885 or email shesinternationalboutique@gmail.com