Bumpin Uglies w. Lazy Man Dub Band: 5PTS Outdoors Dog Bowl

× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

GATES 5:00p | SHOW 5:45p

5PTS Outdoors presents our Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage summer series. The final show of the season hits with the crowd-pleasing grooves of the Bumpin Uglies - a free-spirited blend of ska, reggae, and punk. Openers Lazy Man Dub Band bring fresh spirit to classic reggae sounds to ease you into the right vibe. Presented by Ridge View Bank, Cardinal Bicycles, Integrated Imaging, Lionberger Construction, Mast General Store, Better Sofas, Cox Communications, Dominion Risk Advisors, Double Envelope, Gentry Locke Attorneys, Herc Rentals, The Liberty Trust Hotel, Lift Arc Studios, Marsh McLennan Agency, Parker Design Group, Preserve at Crooked Run, Salem Printing, Wells Fargo, and Woodland Hills.

Bumpin Uglies knows all about hustle. The Maryland reggae-rock band had spent more than a decade on the road, starting with local open mics and backyard parties and growing into road warriors, building an ever-expanding audience with sold-out shows in clubs and prime spots at festivals from coast to coast, on one national tour after another.

Lazy Man Dub Band is a reggae band hailing from Roanoke, Virginia. Formed in 2007, the band is comprised of 9 talented musicians who share a passion for the one drop grooves of classic reggae music. Their sound is anchored by a tight and soulful rhythm section, complemented by a powerful horn section that adds an extra layer of depth and energy to their live performances.

Kids 12 and under are FREE! Well mannered, leashed dogs are welcome. Lawn seating, bring a blanket or chair. No umbrellas or tents, outside food & beverages, or weapons. Guests are encouraged to walk, bike or ride share to the event.

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.

