Burger Riot!
Martin's Downtown Bar & Grill 413 1st Street SW, Roanoke, Virginia
×
Martin's Downtown
A Summer Street Party Celebration for one of America’s Favorite Foods and Rock Music!
Two Tasting Tickets Included with Paid Entry! Admission $20/Advance, $25 day of show
4 Bands on 2 Stages
Five Dollar Shake 4:00pm
Empty Bottles 6:00pm
Deep Six 8:00pm (2 sets)
Liv Sloan & the Die Hards 10:00pm
Access to inside Martin's may be limited and subject to fire marshall determined capacity limits. Entry to the outside area of the event is guaranteed with purchase.
Info
David Hungate
Martin's Downtown Bar & Grill 413 1st Street SW, Roanoke, Virginia
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink