Burger Riot!

Martin's Downtown Bar & Grill 413 1st Street SW, Roanoke, Virginia

A Summer Street Party Celebration for one of America’s Favorite Foods and Rock Music!

Two Tasting Tickets Included with Paid Entry! Admission $20/Advance, $25 day of show

4 Bands on 2 Stages

Five Dollar Shake 4:00pm

Empty Bottles 6:00pm

Deep Six 8:00pm (2 sets)

Liv Sloan & the Die Hards 10:00pm

Access to inside Martin's may be limited and subject to fire marshall determined capacity limits. Entry to the outside area of the event is guaranteed with purchase.

Info

Martin's Downtown Bar &amp; Grill

David Hungate

Martin's Downtown Bar & Grill 413 1st Street SW, Roanoke, Virginia
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
Google Calendar - Burger Riot! - 2024-06-22 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Burger Riot! - 2024-06-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Burger Riot! - 2024-06-22 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Burger Riot! - 2024-06-22 00:00:00 ical