Business Advocacy - 2024 Economic Forecast with Alice Kassens

× Expand Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce

Alice Louise Kassens is the John S. Shannon Professor of Economics at Roanoke College, a research fellow with the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis’ Institute for Economic Equity, a senior analyst with the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research, and a member of the Governor’s Joint Advisory Board of Economists. She is published in several journals, including Social Science and Medicine, and edited volumes.

With a wealth of expertise, Dr. Kassens will deliver a nuanced analysis of the upcoming economic landscape for our region and for the state. Dr. Kassens will provide a comprehensive outlook that will leave attendees enlightened and equipped to navigate the intricate currents of the year ahead.