Business Advocacy - 2024 Economic Forecast with Alice Kassens

to

Roanoke College 221 College Lane , Salem, Virginia 24153

Alice Louise Kassens is the John S. Shannon Professor of Economics at Roanoke College, a research fellow with the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis’ Institute for Economic Equity, a senior analyst with the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research, and a member of the Governor’s Joint Advisory Board of Economists. She is published in several journals, including Social Science and Medicine, and edited volumes.

With a wealth of expertise, Dr. Kassens will deliver a nuanced analysis of the upcoming economic landscape for our region and for the state. Dr. Kassens will provide a comprehensive outlook that will leave attendees enlightened and equipped to navigate the intricate currents of the year ahead.

Info

Roanoke College 221 College Lane , Salem, Virginia 24153
Education & Learning
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Business Advocacy - 2024 Economic Forecast with Alice Kassens - 2023-10-11 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Business Advocacy - 2024 Economic Forecast with Alice Kassens - 2023-10-11 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Business Advocacy - 2024 Economic Forecast with Alice Kassens - 2023-10-11 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Business Advocacy - 2024 Economic Forecast with Alice Kassens - 2023-10-11 08:00:00 ical