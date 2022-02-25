Business & Public Affairs Speaker Series with Jason Bingham | Break The Rules: Blowing Up Leadership Norms

× Expand Jason Bingham Two images of Jason Bingham

Join Jason Bingham, President, Residential HVAC & Supply for Trane Technology, for an interactive session on leadership best practices. Bingham will share the rules that have helped define the leadership style of his very successful career.

Bingham, who first trained as an engineer, will share his career insights and the leadership skills that have helped him impact his team, his work, and his community. Bingham is a top executive with Trane Technologies and serves on Carilion Clinic's executive board. He's held key community posts and is widely credited with creating the Community College Access Program that pays full tuition at Virginia Western for local qualified students.

Whether you're trying to grow your leadership skills for your current job, or for the position you hope to one day hold, Bingham's unique perspective and advice are sure to deliver.

This event is open to members, guests, and prospective members, but space is limited. Please register to reserve your ticket which will include a seated lunch, presentation, and networking in The Shenandoah Club's main dining room.