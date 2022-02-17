Business & Public Affairs Speaker Series - UVA Leadership Professor Tim Davis, Ph.D.

× Expand Tim Davis, and UVA Facebook Picture of speaker Tim Davis, and picture of UVA Campus

Join clinical psychologist Tim Davis, Ph.D., for an interactive evening exploring the necessary ingredients to foster resilience in leadership.

Davis is an associate professor of public policy at the University of Virginia Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy and the director of Leadership Coaching and Executive Development for Batten's Lifelong Learning and Executive Education (BattenX) program.

He will discuss the leadership characteristics that science and history tell us make for effectiveness and fortitude during time of trial and uncertainty.

As an influential member of the UVa community, Davis has impacted students, executives, and athletic teams alike. At Batten, he teaches courses on team leadership, group dynamics, and emotional resilience.

Join us for an evening that will leave you feeling hopeful, inspired, and energized.

This event is open to members, guests, and prospective members, but space is limited. Please register to reserve your ticket which will include a seated dinner, presentation, and networking in The Shenandoah Club's main dining room.