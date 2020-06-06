What began as Celtic Thunder's Neil Byrne and Ryan Kelly performing a series of shows together called 'Acoustic By Candlelight' back in 2012 has turned into what is now known as Byrne and Kelly. Driven by dynamic vocal harmonies, the duo seamlessly combines genres like traditional Irish and Americana to create a fresh, Celtic folk sound that has garnered comparisons to iconic folk-rock duos like Simon & Garfunkel and The Everly Brothers.