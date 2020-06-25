Cabaret at Mill Mountain Theatre

Mill Mountain Theatre 20 Church Avenue , Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Willkommen to the Kit Kat Club! Set in a 1920’s Berlin nightclub, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with British Cabaret singer Sally Bowles. Using the Emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Featuring some of the most memorable songs in musical theatre history, including “Cabaret,” “Two Ladies,” and “Maybe This Time,” this Tony Award-winning masterpiece by John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Joe Masteroff is more relevant today than ever. So, “come to the cabaret my friends! Come to the cabaret!”

Mill Mountain Theatre 20 Church Avenue , Roanoke, Virginia 24011
