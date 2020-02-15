Cabin Fever Series: Cat 5 Band
Kazim Shriner's Temple 628 Campbell Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
EventZone, a private non-profit organization and the Roanoke Valley's "Event and Festival Connection," proudly presents the answer to your winter blues! Ticket Prices for day of concert: $15. Food & beverages will be available for purchase; no food or beverage (or coolers) will be permitted to be brought into the dance parties.
Info
Kazim Shriner's Temple 628 Campbell Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map