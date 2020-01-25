Cabin Fever Series: Too Much Sylvia

Kazim Shriner's Temple 628 Campbell Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

EventZone, a private non-profit organization and the Roanoke Valleys "Event and Festival Connection," proudly presents the answer to your winter blues! Ticket Prices for day of concert: $15. Food & beverages will be available for purchase; no food or beverage (or coolers) will be permitted to be brought into the dance parties.

