Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast w/ Mercy Creek

DOORS: 6:30p | SHOW 8:00p

5 Points is thrilled to welcome femme fatale Caitlin Krisko and her dynamic band, The Broadcast, back to downtown Roanoke for a hot night of powerhouse vocals and non-stop performance. Join us for an entertainment-filled evening on Friday, March 3. Support to be announced. Earthy, edgy folk from Mercy Creek opens the night.

Known for her soaring vocal performances, Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast is a powerhouse soul rock band hailing from Asheville, North Carolina. Established in 2021, Krisko's electrified and unforgettable performances led to her working with members of Tedeschi Trucks Band and David Bowie's Blackstar Band on the band’s newest studio album Lost My Sight. Krisko captivates her audiences, bringing the perfect blend of power and vulnerability throughout her shows. With a mix of soul rock arrangements with dashes of blues and pop, Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast has shared stages with Mavis Staples, the late Charles Bradley, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Marcus King, The String Cheese Incident, Bettye Layette, and Gregg Allman’s Buffalo Mountain Jam among others.

Based in Virginia, Mercy Creek performs original music they call aggressive folk rock. Singer/guitarist Cheryl Nystrom Ball and song writing partner/drummer Jim Ball combine elements of modern folk, world beat, rock, and hints of blues and bluegrass to create music that is fresh and unique. From world beat to folk, the musical styles used in Mercy Creek’s songs are anchored by Cheryl’s beautiful voice and intelligent lyrics.

FOOD TRUCK: Paper Dragon Foods

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.