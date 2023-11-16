Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast

The Grandin Theatre 1310 Grandin Road Southwest, Roanoke, Virginia 24015

6:00 pm - Doors | 7:00 pm - Opening Act - Jamie McLean Band | 8:00 pm - Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast

General Admission: $22 + tax, Day of Show: $25 + tax 

Known for her soaring vocal performances, Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast is a powerhouse soul rock band hailing from Asheville, North Carolina. Established in 2021, Krisko's electrified and unforgettable performances led to her working with members of Tedeschi Trucks Band and David Bowie's Blackstar Band on the band’s newest studio album Lost My Sight. Krisko captivates her audiences, bringing the perfect blend of power and vulnerability throughout her shows. With a mix of soul rock arrangements with dashes of blues and pop, Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast has shared stages with Mavis Staples, the late Charles Bradley, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Marcus King, The String Cheese Incident, Bettye Layette, and Gregg Allman’s Buffalo Mountain Jam among others.

Info

