Thu 11/21

6:00 pm - Doors | 7:00 pm - Opening Act - Florencia & The Feeling | 8:20 pm - Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast

Location: Main Theatre

ALBUM RELEASE SHOW - New Album "BLUEPRINTS" drops on August 16th!

General Admission: Advance: $22 + tax, Day of Show: $25 + tax

After building up a cult-like fanbase over the past year with a steady wave of irresistible album singles, rising American roots rock band Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast deliver their highly anticipated debut EP Blueprints out August 16, 2024. After the unexpected death of her mother in 2023, Blueprints is an introspective reflection on the waves of emotion that follow such a loss. Caitlin Krisko delivers soaring melodies while simultaneously pouring her soul into the center spotlight of the album. Gut wrenching ballads like "Haunted By You" performed to near perfection, sit comfortably next to groove heavy rock anthems like "Piece of You". Blueprints puts the listener in the front seat for the Krisko experience as she turns to the music to capture her grief in songs like "Have To Say Goodbye" and "Blue Monday". Uplifting the listener with songs like "Devil On Your Side" and "Operator", her songs are celebrations with storytelling lyrics that take you for a full spectrum ride. Powerful drums, driving bass, and raw blues and rock guitar are hand squeezed into every nook and cranny of the album, delivering a saturated roots rocks experience done with a masterful and heartfelt touch.