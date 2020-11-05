The Cake at Mill Mountain Theatre

Mill Mountain Theatre 20 Church Avenue , Roanoke, Virginia 24011

When Della, a North Carolina baker and devout Christian, is asked to bake a wedding cake for her best friend’s daughter, she is overjoyed – until she finds out that the bride’s intended is another bride. For the first time in her life, Della is forced to think for herself, examine her deeply-held belief in “traditional marriage,” and make a decision that may turn her entire life upside-down. Inspired by true events, this hilarious and delicious play by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC’s This Is Us) is proof that love is the key ingredient in creating common ground.

Mill Mountain Theatre 20 Church Avenue , Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Theater & Dance
5403425740
