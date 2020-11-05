× Expand Mill Mountain Theatre Print The Cake at Mill Mountain Theatre

When Della, a North Carolina baker and devout Christian, is asked to bake a wedding cake for her best friend’s daughter, she is overjoyed – until she finds out that the bride’s intended is another bride. For the first time in her life, Della is forced to think for herself, examine her deeply-held belief in “traditional marriage,” and make a decision that may turn her entire life upside-down. Inspired by true events, this hilarious and delicious play by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC’s This Is Us) is proof that love is the key ingredient in creating common ground.