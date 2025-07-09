Calicuzns, Lost In Space Camp, Times Tables

× Expand Courtesy The Spot on Kirk

The Spot on Kirk features Calicuzns, Lost In Space Camp, and Times Tables Wednesday, July 9, 2025. For more information, visit the websites below.

Calicuzns - calicuzns.bandcamp.com

Lost In Space Camp - lostinspacecamp.bandcamp.com

Times Tables - timestables.bandcamp.com

Doors - 7:00 p.m. | Show - 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $10 Advance | $15 Day of Show

Click here to purchase tickets.