Calicuzns, Lost In Space Camp, Times Tables

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

The Spot on Kirk features Calicuzns, Lost In Space Camp, and Times Tables Wednesday, July 9, 2025.  For more information, visit the websites below.

Calicuzns - calicuzns.bandcamp.com

Lost In Space Camp - lostinspacecamp.bandcamp.com

Times Tables - timestables.bandcamp.com

Doors - 7:00 p.m. | Show - 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $10 Advance | $15 Day of Show

Tickets: $10 Advance | $15 Day of Show

Info

Concerts & Live Music
