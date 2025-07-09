Calicuzns, Lost In Space Camp, Times Tables
The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
The Spot on Kirk features Calicuzns, Lost In Space Camp, and Times Tables Wednesday, July 9, 2025. For more information, visit the websites below.
Calicuzns - calicuzns.bandcamp.com
Lost In Space Camp - lostinspacecamp.bandcamp.com
Times Tables - timestables.bandcamp.com
Doors - 7:00 p.m. | Show - 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $10 Advance | $15 Day of Show
Click here to purchase tickets.
