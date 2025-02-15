× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

There is a light that never goes out as Caligula Blushed bring the classic catalog of The Smiths and Morrissey to The Sanctuary stage.

Caligula Blushed is the most authentic and only Smiths/Morrissey tribute band touring the U.S. today. Fronted by Chris "Quinn" who embodies the persona of Morrissey to perfection, accompanied by "Johnny Marr disciple," Crag Gildner and an impeccable rhythm section, the band takes pride in faithfully recreating the music of The Smiths and Morrissey.

You will be delighted to hear classic hits like "this Charming Man," "Everyday Is Like Sunday," "How Soon Is Now?," "Ask," "Suedehead" "Bigmouth Strikes Again," "First of the Gang to Die," and many more...including deep cuts.

This show is a must-see visceral live experience for all Smiths and Morrissey fans.

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.