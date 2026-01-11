× Expand Courtesy 5 Points Music Sanctuary

A mid-80's masterpiece, The Smith's "The Queen Is Dead" album was released 40 years ago. Let's pay homage to this pioneering band and their essential classic with the amazing Caligula Blushed!

Caligula Blushed is the most authentic and only Smiths/Morrissey tribute band touring the U.S. today. Fronted by Chris "Quinn" who embodies the persona of Morrissey to perfection, accompanied by "Johnny Marr disciple", Crag Gildner and an impeccable rhythm section, the band takes pride in faithfully recreating the music of The Smiths and Morrissey.

You will be delighted to hear classic hits like "this Charming Man," "Every day Is Like Sunday," "How Soon Is Now?," "Ask," "Suedehead," "Bigmouth Strikes Again," "First of the Gang to Die," and many more ... including deep cuts.

If you love The Smiths like we do, this show is a must-see visceral live experience for all Smiths and Morrissey fans.

“Caligula Blushed, as always, delivered a stellar performance. Fans sang along to every song. They tossed roses onto the stage and reached out for just a touch from the hand of the man they came to see”. — These Subtle Sounds

“Absolutely PHENOMENAL band! They make a magical evening for Smiths and Moz fans”. — Dan G

Doors - 6:30 p.m. | Show - 8:00 p.m.

