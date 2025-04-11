Call for Artists: Reading into Art and Book Illustration Show

× Expand Book illustration art by Linda Farrington Wilson Calling all artists and readers! Enter our Reading into Art and concurrent Book Illustration shows. Deadline is April 23.

Please distribute this call for artists for our May show, Reading into Art and Book Illustrations. The show is open for 2 weeks from Friday, May 2-Saturday, May 17. Here are the details. I have had it out on social media several times but not much response. Thanks for your help with this.

Best to you all,

Annie

3rd Annual Reading Into Art Exhibition

Art On 1st, in collaboration with Book No Further, invites you to participate in our annual “Reading Into Art” exhibition for 2025! We are seeking creative works inspired by literature—transform a book into a visual narrative. This year, you have two exciting options:

If you’d like to support a local author, choose a book from Book No Further’s curated list of regional writers.

Already have a book you love or are currently reading? Feel free to use that as your inspiration and submit the artwork it sparks.

All visual mediums are welcome.

Companion Exhibition: Book Illustration

As a companion exhibition to the third annual “Reading Into Art” show, we invite anyone who is or wants to be a book illustrator to enter this show. Bring examples of your already-created book illustrations or create new illustrations that could be included in a book of your choice. The illustrations can be for children’s books or books for adults. Presentation can be on a poster, framed with a mat, or in the book you illustrated displayed on a table. For this show, your book illustrations must be your own art, not AI generated art. If you have questions, call the gallery at 540-520-2171.

As always, this show will be curated by representatives of the gallery.

Both Shows: Opening Reception: May 2, 5:00-8:00 PM

Submission deadline April 23, 2025