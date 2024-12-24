× Expand (c) Annie Schultz Art on 1st Studio & Gallery

Call for Artists

Love in Many Colors

A Group exhibition at Art on 1st in downtown Roanoke, VA

We invite artists of all mediums to submit works for an upcoming exhibition exploring the theme “Love in Many Colors.” This exhibition seeks to celebrate the diverse expressions of love—romantic, platonic, familial, self-love, and beyond—through the lens of color, culture, and individuality. Whether your interpretation is bold and vibrant or subtle and nuanced, we encourage you to showcase how love manifests in different forms and hues. Selected works will be featured in our our show for the month of February. Submissions are open to emerging as well as established artists. Let your creativity shine and help us paint a collective portrait of love’s many colors.

Show dates:

February 1 - February 28, 2025

Opening Celebration , Friday, February 7

Entries MUST be made here on our website. No work will be accepted past the deadline of Friday, January 20th, 2025. All artwork must be listed for sale and Art On 1st requires a 30% commission on all sales.

Our fees are $10 per entry or $35 for a bundle of four entries. This nominal fee goes a long way in sustaining our commitment to fostering a vibrant art community, and providing our patrons with a rich tapestry of creativity.

Please remember this is a curated show and space is limited. Some entries may not be accepted, but we encourage everyone to keep an eye on our website, Instagram, and Facebook for future opportunities. All entry fees are nonrefundable.

We can’t wait to see what you bring to the show!