Courtesy of the Taubman Museum of Art. Come create calligraphy!

Interested in trying calligraphy but overwhelmed by the supplies? Looking to brush off the dust on your old skills? This class is open to all levels of experience, designed to spend some quality time on a time-honored practice guaranteed to impress your friends! We provide the materials, including a variety of straight and oblique pen holders, several nibs, and high quality inks. Instructor: Stephanie Fallon. Cost: $35 general public, $30 members.