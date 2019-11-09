Calligraphy Series: Handlettering Holiday Cards & Envelopes

× Expand At the TMA Create your own holiday cards!

Get a jumpstart on your holiday cards in this fun series! Take the class as a series to knock out a bigger project or come to individual sessions to focus on building techniques or doing specific cards. Various nibs, penholders, watercolors, and inks will be provided, along with an assortment of stationery. Instructor: Stephanie Fallon. This class is offered three Saturdays in Nov.; 9th, 16th, 23rd. Cost of series: $75, $60 members. Cost per class: $30, $24 members. Pre-register at: https://www.taubmanmuseum.org/programs/museum-school