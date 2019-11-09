Calligraphy Series: Handlettering Holiday Cards & Envelopes

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Get a jumpstart on your holiday cards in this fun series! Take the class as a series to knock out a bigger project or come to individual sessions to focus on building techniques or doing specific cards. Various nibs, penholders, watercolors, and inks will be provided, along with an assortment of stationery. Instructor: Stephanie Fallon. This class is offered three Saturdays in Nov.; 9th, 16th, 23rd. Cost of series: $75, $60 members. Cost per class: $30, $24 members. Pre-register at: https://www.taubmanmuseum.org/programs/museum-school

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Workshops
540-342-5760
