We are finally bringing this popular Friday workshop into a proper series! This class is an excellent introduction to the art of calligraphy, with both classical and modern techniques. Each evening of this series will include 3 hours of unique drills and sample projects using various nibs and pens on calligraphy-quality paper. While each evening will be geared toward a specific focus, participants will get ample time to play and practice. This is a skill that you can develop to use for all your future invitations and holiday cards, or simply for your own enjoyment! You do not need to have nice handwriting or any prior experience to attend.

Instructor: Stephanie Fallon

Full Series Class Price: $200, $160 | Price per class: $55, $44