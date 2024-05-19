"Calling the Powers" Ballet

× Expand Photo by: Reynu WoodDancer: Antonia Rae Dougherty Calling The Powers

Funded by the Roanoke Arts Commission, the new ballet “Calling the Powers” is based on artist Larry Betchel’s statue of the same name located on the Roanoke Greenway.

The ballet set to the music of Igor Stravinsky's "Rite of Spring" follows the journey of “The Woman” as she travels through trials and tribulations on her journey to the top of the mountain where she is assailed by three dark spirits.

Reaching the pinnacle, she calls the powers to cleanse the mountain of the evil spirits.

Prior to the performance, there will be a 10-minute artist talk with the choreographer and the sculptor.

Choreographer Will Smith will detail what the audience should look for in the performance, and sculptor Larry Betchel will discuss his process and sculpture that inspired the ballet.

Free and welcoming to all, though registration is highly encouraged to reserve your seat.