“Watching Camille A. Brown dance in person for the first time is like observing a hummingbird in nature for the first time… Brown is a storyteller, with many tales to tell.” —The Boston Globe

Camille A. Brown & Dancers is a Bessie Award-winning, New York City-based dance company advancing the artistic vision of Camille A. Brown. Founded in 2006 the company performs locally and across the world, inviting audiences into stories and dialogues about race, culture, and identity.

The work uses theatricality and the aesthetics of modern, hip-hop, African, ballet, and tap dance to tell stories that connect history with contemporary culture. Strongly character-based, it expresses each topic by building from little moments, modeling a filmic sensibility. Theatre, poetry, visual art, and music of all genres merge to inject each performance with energy and urgency.

Accompanied by live music, the company will perform excerpts from Mr. TOL E. RAncE (winner of a 2014 Bessie Award for Outstanding Production), BLACK GIRL: Linguistic Play (featuring a female duet with Brown), ink, and the piece New Second Line. ink is Brown’s newest work and the final installation of the company’s trilogy about culture, race, and identity. Drawing on historic and contemporary rhythms, rituals, and gestural vocabulary of the African diaspora, ink reclaims African-American narratives by showcasing their authenticity. The work examines the culture of black life that is often appropriated, rewritten, or silenced.

Brown is a prolific black female choreographer reclaiming the cultural narrative of African-American identity. Her bold work taps into both ancestral stories and contemporary culture to capture a range of deeply personal experiences. She is a four-time Princess Grace Award winner, a Ford Foundation Art of Change Fellow, Jacob’s Pillow Dance Award winner, Guggenheim Fellowship recipient, and TED fellow, among other accolades. Her work has been commissioned by the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Broadway theatres, and other prominent institutions.

Brown is the choreographer for the Emmy Award-winning special Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert and is the choreographer for the Tony Award-winning revival of Once on This Island on Broadway. For her work on this show, she also received Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Chita Rivera award nominations. For her choreography on BELLA: An American Tall Tale, Brown received an AUDELCO Award and Lucille Lortel nomination.

The company has performed at national and international venues, including the Joyce Theater, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, Lincoln Center Out of Doors, The Yard, American Dance Festival, Bates Dance Festival, New York City Center’s Fall for Dance Festival, Celebrate Brooklyn, Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, The Kitchen, John Michael Kohler Arts Center, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, World Music/CRASHarts, the Kumble Theater, Atlas Performing Arts Center, The Egg, the Kravis Center, White Bird, and Belfast Festival at Queen’s (Belfast, Ireland).