Camp Bethel PEP! 5K Run/Walk

Join our 2nd annual Camp Bethel PEP! 5K Run and Walk fundraiser! This 5K race covers some of the many trails, fields, and forests on the 470 acres of Camp Bethel, making it ideal for runners who wear spikes. Your fee (and sponsors) will benefit Camp Bethel. $32.50 Participant Fee includes fully stocked water/aid stations, a race t-shirt, post-race snacks, fun and fellowship. Sponsor the run to make it more fun! Join us on this journey: good for health, good for fellowship, and good for Camp Bethel!