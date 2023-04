× Expand Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing Camp Reckoning 2023 (Instagram Post (Square)) - 1 Camp Reckoning

Join Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing and The Dead Reckoning for a weekend full of incredible live music, camping, lodging, delicious food, and adventure activities for the whole family!

Doors open at 12pm on Friday (5/19).

MUSIC

FRIDAY

8:00pm - 11:00pm: The Dead Reckoning

SATURDAY

- 1:00pm-2:30pm: Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers

- 3:00pm-4:30pm: Josh Daniel & Jay Starling Duo

- 5:00pm-6:30pm: Josh Clarks Visible Spectrum

- 7:00pm-10:30pm: The Dead Reckoning

SUNDAY

12:00pm-2:00pm: The Floorboards

FOOD

The Outpost Kitchen will be open Friday for dinner through Sunday lunch for food & beverages.

Friday:

Dinner: 5pm - 8pm

Saturday:

Breakfast: 8am - 11am

Lunch: 11am - 5pm

Dinner: 5pm - 8pm

Sunday:

Breakfast: 8am - 11am

Lunch: 11am-2pm

ADVENTURE ACTIVITIES

Paid Activities:

- Tubing

- Canoeing

- Mountain Bike Rentals

Free Activities:

- Guided Hikes

- Group Mountain Bike Rides

- Crafting Workshops

- Yoga Sessions

- Pond Fishing

- Creek Sitting

- And more!

Purchase Tickets: https://form.jotform.com/222834184166155