Cancer, Co-Workers, and the Workplace Navigation

Over 70% of people diagnosed with cancer are in prime workforce age, and 76% of those diagnosed want or need to continue to work. When a co-worker is diagnosed with cancer or other serious illness, you may both be asking yourselves “How do I navigate this at work?” Deb Squire, a career coach with more than 20 years of experience, will lead the discussion about how cancer and other major illnesses can impact people in the world of work, and how to be supportive when a co-worker faces an illness.

Diagnosed with blood cancer, Deb received a Stem Cell Transplant in August 2023. Hear her story and learn ways you can advocate for the ones you work with. Preregister at https://bit.ly/WoMonth24.

This program is part of Women Impact Virginia programming series developed by the Commonwealth Campus Centers in Abingdon, Roanoke, Richmond, and Newport News. The series works to lift female voices and share stories of personal success and struggle along with tips and tools for building confidence and influence at work and in the community.