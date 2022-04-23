Candlebox - Unplugged Tour 2022

Martin-Young Amps and RiptideSociety.org will be presenting this show.

Riptide Society’s Missiong Statement: Riptide Society.org has a simple, yet powerful mission: to help young adults and at-risk youth through hands on mentorship opportunities and events by partnering with outreach organizations, professionals and service providers. Working together, we identify and implement ways to lift individuals out of the unique riptide they are caught in, and settle them onto a new, safe and healthy wave where they can thrive. We focus on the long term effects of our recipients by providing options and a tangible way to create a lasting change in their own stories by creating a positive wind in their sails.

Riptide Society was founded by Candlebox’s Kevin Martin.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/riptide.society @riptide.society

C A N D L E B O X

Kevin Martin – vocals

Brian Quinn – lead/rhythm guitar

Adam Kury – bass

Island Styles – guitar

BJ Kerwin – drums

Throw out any preconceived notions you may have about who Candlebox is. Wolves, the band’s seventh album which debuted at #7 on the Billboard Chart, is rife with brutal lyrical honesty and songs that run the gamut from dirty rock stompers to timeless, radio-ready pop-rock tunes. Wolves captures the live energy of a band embracing all its influences and coalescing them down into the most potent form. “These are songs that I love that the band loved. We didn't stop ourselves from recording anything if we dug it; we allowed each song to dictate to us what it needed musically, instrumentally,” explains singer Kevin Martin. Wolves is a modern rock album that also contains “that really sparkly acoustic, Radiohead kind of dreamy guitar and ethereal stuff; we pulled from everything that inspired us, from Neil Young to brand-new bands.”

Candlebox teased the upcoming LP in August 2020, releasing Wolves’ energized “Let Me Down Easy,” an aggro, blues-based rocker with a booming bass and edgy guitar riffing. The cut was co-written with old Seattle pal Peter Cornell, Chris Cornell’s older brother. As for the vibe: Martin knew he “wanted that song to feel and sound like Black Rebel Motorcycle Club.”

In 2021 came "My Weakness.” The pop-tastic gem is “kind of guttural and like ‘The Summer of ‘69’ and Bruce Springsteen tunes; it’s one of those love songs where you can feel the band just wants to take off with you the whole time.” Reminiscent of chart-topping ‘80s pop-rock that has stood the test of time, Martin knows that "My Weakness” may be perceived as a departure for Candlebox. But that’s the point.

Working with producer Dean Dichoso in Los Angeles’ legendary Henson Studios for Wolves, Martin’s goals included creating a “different record for Candlebox. I don't want to fall into bad habits like overthinking in the studio. Dean and I had long conversations about music and songs, about what inspired me on albums like Neil Young’s Rust Never Sleeps, those really loose rock and roll albums where artists didn't follow a program, where there was no real formula.”

The first official single from Wolves is “All Down Hill From Here,” co-written with Christopher Thorne of Blind Melon, another old friend of Martin’s. In the frank autobiographical tune, Martin sings, “Spent half of my life in a rock and roll band … They say ‘the harder they come, the harder they fall’ / Well I hit it pretty hard babe, still reelin’ from it all /And I made it to the peak babe, but it’s all downhill from here now.”

Masks required inside the venue.

In an effort to better protect our patrons, staff, volunteers and artists, effective Oct. 1, 2021, we will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to gain entry to our events. Valid ID required.

Patrons will be required to present a completed paper or digital vaccination record that shows the last vaccination administered at least 14 days prior to the event. We will also accept a negative COVID-19 lab test result (no at-home tests) that shows the test taken within 48 hours prior to the event.

Children under 12 who are not eligible for vaccination must show proof of a negative lab test (no at-home tests) taken within 48 hours prior to attending the event.

This is in addition to our policy issued Aug. 5, 2021, that requires anyone who enters the building to wear a mask, including guests, employees, contractors and volunteers (unless they are actively eating or drinking) and artists (unless they are actively eating, drinking, or performing).

Cloth or disposable masks are required. Neck gaiters, bandanas, coverings with vents or other non-mask coverings will not be allowed in lieu of a mask.

These policies are consistent with the most current recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as the Virginia Department of Health.