Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay

The Grandin Theatre 1310 Grandin Road Southwest, Roanoke, Virginia 24015

Tue 9/24 | 8:45 pm | Location: Main Theatre

General Admission By Tier - Zone A (front third of the room), $66.00.  Zone B (middle third), $57.00.  Zone C (rear third), $47.00.

- Late Entry is NOT permitted.

Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Roanoke. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Coldplay at The Grandin Theatre under the gentle glow of candlelight.

7:45 pm - Doors open to Main Theatre, 8:45 pm - Show begins, 9:45 pm - Show concludes

Tentative Program

“Clocks”, “My Universe”, “Speed of Sound”, “Trouble”, “Fix You”, “Paradise”, “Shiver”, “Yellow”, “Something Just Like This”, “The Scientist”, “A Sky Full of Stars”

Performers

Listeso String Quartet

This event is presented by FEVER and is not a Grandin Theatre presents showing.  

Info

Concerts & Live Music
540.345.6377
