Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift

× Expand Grandin Theatre

Tue 9/24 | 6:30 pm | Location: Main Theatre

General Admission By Tier - Zone A (front third of the room), $66.00. Zone B (middle third), $57.00. Zone C (rear third), $47.00.

- Late Entry is NOT permitted.

- Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

- Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Roanoke. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Taylor Swift at The Grandin Theatre under the gentle glow of candlelight.

5:00 pm - Doors open to building, 5:45 pm - Doors open to Main Theatre, 6:30 pm - Show begins, 7:30 pm - Show concludes

Tentative Program

Love Story, Cardigan Blank, Space Enchanted, Anti-Hero, Lavender Haze, Fortnight (ft. Post Malone), All Too Well, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, Cruel Summer, But Daddy I Love Him, You Belong With Me, Shake It Off

Performers

Listeso String Quartet

This event is presented by FEVER and is not a Grandin Theatre presents showing.